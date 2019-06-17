Rushabh Dhruv June 17 2019, 5.58 pm June 17 2019, 5.58 pm

Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, helmed by Sandeep Vanga, was a cult film that dragged a humongous number of fans to the theatres. Now, the film is coming back to the silver screens in Hindi! Titled Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the much-talked-about film stars none other than Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. Right from the teaser of the film to the trailer, the flick looks promising. Now amid the promotions of his upcoming movie, Shahid Kapoor talked about how he is going to be unemployed after Kabir Singh.

While there have been a few reports which suggest that Shahid Kapoor is keen on making a biopic on boxer Dingko Singh (the first and only Asian gold medallist boxer from India in the Bantamweight category). “I am unemployed right now because I don’t have a film and it does suck because I want to know what I am doing next! I do have too many things to do even when I am not working, so there is always something to do,” said Shahid Kapoor.

Earlier in an interview, Shahid had also opened up about his role saying, “It has emotions and has a lot of dark moments also. We haven’t tried to change the world of Kabir Singh. It is very similar to Arjun Reddy. I really want people to see the honesty of Kabir Singh. Don’t judge the film or its language from the trailer. Watch the film for its soul. Only then you’ll know the headspace and journey of the character.”

Also starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh is helmed by Sandeep Vanga and is scheduled for a June 21 release.