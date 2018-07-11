Shahid Kapoor is LIT AF in this picture from the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid Kapoor is a buzzed up person these days, and is in a happy space right now, both professionally and personally. The actor is currently expecting his second kid with wife Mira Rajput and is tweaking his schedule to make more time for her. But the actor is equally spruced up about his professional space as well, and keeps on sharing pictures from the sets. His latest picture is from the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and from the looks of it, it’s a song.

And the most lighted up person in the picture is definitely Shahid, who is probably having a ball shooting the sequence.

Mood. 💡💡💡💡Good morning #battigulmeterchalu A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:13pm PDT

The shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu had stalled for some time due to a tiff between the producers. However, all is well now, post the intervention of the court.

Kapoor

Shahid

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is being helmed by Toilet – EK Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh, and also stars Shraddhaand Yami Gautam in the lead roles, apart from