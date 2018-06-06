Shahid Kapoor is LIT with excitement and the reason is Mira Rajput Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor broke many hearts when he tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput. Eyebrows were raised at the age gap and many tongues wagged, but defying all, the couple emerged victorious and are now parents of the very-cute Misha. They are expecting their second baby soon. When it comes to complimenting his wife, Shahid is never behind. And this time, he is raving about another milestone of Mira.

Mira Rajput just crossed a million followers on her Instagram handle, and Shahid Kapoor was LIT, literally. He gave her a shout out and raved about the same on his Instagram story.

Check out.

How sweet! These two really set some mushy couple goals. Three years into the marriage, the two still look like newlyweds, much in love. From red carpets to chat shows, their chemistry is adorable and infectious.

With regards to Shahid’s work commitments, after receiving rave reviews for his act as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavat, the actor is currently busy working on his next movie. Titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu, it is an upcoming comedy-drama that is being helmed by Vipul K Rawal whose last stint was the National Award winning movie Rustom. The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor.