Antara Kashyap June 26 2019, 12.07 pm June 26 2019, 12.07 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor got married in 2015 and are parents to two beautiful kids Misha and Zain. After almost four years together, the couple has time and again proved that they are #couplegoals with their adorable posts for each other on social media. Mira Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to declare that Shahid was her sunshine on a cloudy day. She posted a boomerang of the couple with the lyrics of the song I Got Sunshine by the band The Temptations.

The back-lit boomerang has Shahid's hand around Mira's shoulder and kissing her cheek. Shahid has been active on his social media for the past couple of weeks for the promotion of his film Kabir Singh. His posts have largely revolved around the with the actor dropping posters, announcements and looks from promotional events. Posts on his personal life have been scarce. It is, therefore, refreshing to see Shahid and Mira spend quality time together after a pretty hectic season. Shahid and Mira don't shy away from public display of affection for each other and regularly share cute selfies. Their kids too often make an appearance on Instagram and have garnered a lot of media attention because of how adorable they are.

Check out their Instagram PDA below:

View this post on Instagram I got sunshine, on a cloudy day ☀️❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jun 25, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

The post also comes at a time of celebration as Shahid Kapoor's recent release Kabir Singh entered the 100 crore club at the box office. The film achieved tremendous success financially while simultaneously receiving flak for his role as an abusive and short-tempered lover. Mira also shared a superzoom video of Shahid dancing with his brother Ishaan Khattar on the success of Kabir Singh. "Aaj Ki Party Inki Taraf Se," she captioned the video.

check it out below:

Kabir Singh is the official remake of the 2017 Telegu film Arjun Reddy. The film is a story of a heartbroken doctor spiralling into self-destruction. The movie has received mixed reviews as it romanticizes obsession, abuse, and addiction. When Shahid was asked whether the audience would appreciate a dark character like Kabir Singh, he said, "Films and real life are different things and as far as art is concerned, it should be done properly and people will connect for sure." He further added, "To do anything properly, you need to take the pressure and its part of the job."