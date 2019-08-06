Antara Kashyap August 06 2019, 5.13 pm August 06 2019, 5.13 pm

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of his film Kabir Singh, which smashed box office records to become the highest-grossing film of 2019. It seems the actor is now celebrating a little break by going on a road trip with his brother Ishaan Khatter and friend Kunal Kemmu. Khatter received a lot of acclaim for his acting skills in the 2018 film Dhadak and Kunal Kemmu has been rediscovered after playing the villain in Kalank. The three actors, along with their friends, entrepreneur Suved Lohia, and popular Bollywood doctor Jewel Gamadia, took a trip on their bikes on the streets of Europe, and the picture is sure memorable!

Shahid took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion and captioned the group picture, boys with their toys. Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's love for bikes is not a secret, as the brothers have time and again taken to Instagram to showcase their love for the vehicle. However, we did not know that the Kalyug actor also shared the same passion.

Even Kunal Kemmu shared a picture with the whole gang, wearing biker gear n his Instagram. He captioned the picture, the crew.

View this post on Instagram The crew!! 😎 A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Aug 3, 2019 at 1:14am PDT

Kemmu is currently in London vacationing with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya. They recently joined Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor who were shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman and Angrezi Medium respectively.