It has been a fun week for Shahid Kapoor and riding gang but it looks like it all the fun has now come to an end. Earlier last week, he had shared a picture of himself with Ishan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu among other friends. They had set out on a road trip on their bikes around Europe. Throughout the week, they kept fans updates with pictures of themselves from the trip. On Tuesday, Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of the group on Instagram stating that all good things must come to an end.
Kunal had first shared a picture of the group getting ready to hit the road around a week ago. In the post, he had referred to the group as the crew. Prior to this, he had been vacationing with Soha Ali Khan and his daughter Inaaya in London. This was alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who were also in London with Taimur shooting for separate films.
Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, has been enjoying the success of his recently released Kabir Singh. Following that the actor has been enjoying a break and has not divulged any details on his upcoming work. Now that the trip is over, we might get to hear something soon. He had also shared a picture of the crew at the start of the road trip.
Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, seems to have gotten the break that he needed. On the conclusion of the road trip, the young actor took to Instagram to reveal that he has been selected to play Maan Kapoor in A Suitable Boy to be directed by filmmaker Mira Nair. The film is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name. Khatter added that he hopes to satisfy Nair's vision as well as give audiences the Maan they deserve. This will be Khattar's fourth film in Bollywood. Let's hope he does well and impresses audiences. If that does happen, then maybe he can celebrate his success by going on another road trip with the crew.