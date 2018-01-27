Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to reunite on screen in Imtiaz Alis next?

Padmavaat star Shahid Kapoor is likely to team up with director Imtiaz Ali for a project and if rumours are anything to go by, it will be for a sequel to Jab We Met. Actress Kareena Kapoor too may be approached to play the female lead in the film. Shahid and Kareena were in a relationship before they called it quits right after the release of the film. Back then, their split came as a huge shock to fans.

Shahid and Kareena last worked with each other in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, which went on to be huge hit. They mesmerised the audience with their on-screen chemistry and amazing performances in the film. Since then, the former couple have also worked together in 'Udta Punjab' but they did not share screen-space.

The duo are said to now share a cordial relationship with each other. According to reports Shahid even invited Kareena to his wedding reception and Kareena in turn had then said, “I wish him all the best. It’s a great decision. I met him at YRF a few months ago and he told me he was getting married and I congratulated him.”

If reports are to be believed, Imtiaz is working on bringing Shahid-Kareena back together as a pair on-screen once again. Imtiaz told a leading news portal, “Shahid and I wanted to do a film together. Hopefully, we will. But these things are announced only when the fine print is done. There’s no secret. I cannot say anything till I finalise; we won’t issue a statement.” On Kareena’s role in the film, Imtiaz said, “That thought hasn’t come to us yet. We’ve not come this far.” ​

Fans are in a tizzy just at the thought of seeing the chirpy Geet from Jab We Met back on screen. We can only hope Imtiaz Ali is listening.