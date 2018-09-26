Shahid Kapoor knocks down controversies over Dingko Singh biopic

Shahid Kapoor's latest release Batti Gul Meter Chalu is having a lukewarm run at the box office. The film starring Divyendu Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor in other pivotal roles failed to hit immediate gold, unlike Shree Narayan Singh's first directorial Toilet- Ek Prem Katha. Meanwhile, Shahid's forthcoming film, a biopic on Manipuri boxer Dingko Singh has been embroiled in a controversy already. Some people think that the character should have gone to a North Eastern actor instead of him.

"I was surprised (pauses), we are one country! I was born in Delhi, I live in Mumbai. I’ve played Tommy Singh, a Punjabi (in Udta Punjab; 2017), a Kashmiri boy (in Haider; 2016), now I’m playing Sushil Kumar Pant (Batti Gul Meter Chalu)… No one from these states seemed to have any problem… I think we should rise above all this," Shahid expressed his surprise during a talk with Hindustan Times.

"I feel, the thing with biopic is that looking exactly like a person makes it caricature-ish. To me, representing someone as who he is as a person rather than what he looks like is more relevant. I’m doing the film because his journey is inspiring. I think it’s a privilege that the director thought I could do it and I hope that people will see it in the context. Let’s stop finding reasons to separate ourselves from each other. One of the most important things for an actor is to get over his colour, race, background… to discover new and different people and represent them," he added.

Dingko Singh brought India a gold medal at 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok and was conferred the Padma Shri by Government of India in 2013. He is also the only Indian boxer to have won a gold in Bantamweight category. His biopic will be helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon.

Shahid, who hasn't started prepping yet, is determined to get the boxing part right. Apart from this yet unnamed project, he is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.