Rushabh Dhruv July 07 2019, 2.03 pm July 07 2019, 2.03 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are surely among one of the most happening couples in B-town. In fact, at times their PDA gets so sweet that, we bet, every girl envies Mira Rajput, isn't it? From sharing some drool-worthy pictures of each other to walking hand-in-hand during their outings, the couple is the best when it comes to flashing love. After getting married in 2015, by the end of 2018, Shahid and Mira were blessed with a baby boy, named Zain Kapoor. Zain is their second child after baby girl Misha. All that being said, the couple celebrates their fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday (7 July 2019) and we are in a mood to take you through some of their top mushy pictures. So let's get started!

This first photo below is straight out of Shahid and Mira's wedding, where the lovebirds look super happy in each others company.

Next, we have a little intimate photo of Shahid and Mira. As seen, the two are amid a lip-lock moment, can it get better guys?

Here's to the time when the couple walked the runway for a fashion show. Damn! So much pyaar! *nazar na lage*

Here's presenting a mushy selfie of the two:

A man who holds her wife with utmost care and love, just like Shahid, is surely the kind of guy each and every woman out there desires to be with. Until now, the two have never failed to charm us with their PDA.

The Kabir Singh star, Shahid Kapoor had got hitched with Delhi based, Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. Their shaadi was quite an intimate ceremony. Even after an age difference of almost 13 years, Shahid and Mira's love has no bounds. Earlier in an interview with The Times of India, Shahid had split the beans on his first encounter with Mira and her family. He had shared, "I remember I went to her house for the first time and I was in the Tommy zone. So, I had a ponytail, drop-crotch track pants and weird shoes on. I recall getting out of the car in this avatar at Mira's farmhouse in Delhi. Her dad came out to welcome his son-in-law to be. He saw how I was dressed and he surely thought - 'God what is my daughter getting married to.' He barely looked at me, then whispered 'Come inside' and went away."