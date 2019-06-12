Rushabh Dhruv June 13 2019, 9.42 am June 13 2019, 9.42 am

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are surely B-town’s favourite couple. In fact, at times their PDA gets so sweet that we bet every girl would envy how lucky Mira Rajput is. Right from sharing drool-worthy pictures of each other to walking hand-in-hand whenever papped in the city, the couple is the best when it comes to flashing love. At the end of 2018, Shahid and Mira were also blessed with a baby boy, named Zain Kapoor. Zain is their second child after baby girl Misha. Now, it so happened that recently on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Shahid was quizzed about who is better at sexting between Mira and him. His answer will make you go ROFL.

The sexting question did make Shahid a bit hesitant, but the actor replied and said, “Equal hi hai, give and take hota hai. We are husband and wife so too much sexting is not really required.” But, later he managed to express that he felt, he was better at it. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a simple ceremony in the presence of friends, family and a few near and dear ones in 2015.

On the same show, Shahid also revealed one of his professional regrets and it was not being able to do Rang De Basanti. “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it,” he told Neha. On the one film he wished he never did, he said it was Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar that also starred Alia Bhatt. “Even I was confused when I saw the film,” he added.

Shahid Kapoor’s next is Kabir Singh, the remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy. The film, since its inception, has been grabbing all the eyeballs and has the audience’s anticipation at its peak. Shahid will be essaying the role of a doctor in it, who turns alcoholic after he gets his heart broken by a girl. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is hitting the screens on June 21.