Bollywood Shahid Kapoor: Promotions ‘Gul’ and daddy duties ‘Chalu’ Kadambari Srivastava September 11 2018, 9.23 am September 11 2018, 9.23 am

Shahid Kapoor's all lit up at the moment. And why not? After all, the dashing man of Bollywood has just embraced fatherhood for the second time, welcoming the little Zain Kapoor in their cute family that comprised of him, Mira Kapoor and daughter Misha, till now. Apart from that, Shahid is also buzzed for his movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is due to hit the screens on 21st September 2018. However, as per recent reports, Shahid is being a hands-on dad at the moment, and even sidelining promotions because of the same.

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

Reportedly, Shahid was to appear on the reality show India's Best Dramebaaz, along with the rest of the cast and crew of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. However, given Mira is recuperating from post-pregnancy, Shahid chose to give it a miss. As a result, the promotional activity was dropped in entirety as the rest of the team didn't go either.

A source exclusively quoted to Pinkvilla, stating, "Shahid hasn’t slept a wink for the past 30-35 hours as he is taking care of his daughter Misha who is keeping unwell. He even cancelled his shoot for India’s Best Dramebaaaz as he wanted to be there for Mira, who is currently recovering post-pregnancy, Misha and their baby boy Zain. The team of Batti Gul Meter Chalu also didn’t go."

Well, that's some hubby goals and daddy goals combined. Remember how he was off work for nearly five months, after the birth of his first kid Misha? All chuckled when he had revealed in many interviews then as to how he had food or vomit on all his clothes, and even then, he had never felt happier, given fatherhood completed him. For Shahid, family comes first, and the rest follow.

View this post on Instagram Bliss. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

Apart from being all-consumed by fatherhood for the second time, Shahid will also be soon working on the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, when he resumes work.