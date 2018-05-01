Shahid Kapoor ready for Arjun Reddy

The Hindi remake of Telugu cinema’s biggest hit last year Arjun Reddy May have finally found its lead actor. While there were reports of Arjun Kapoor being ready to play Reddy, a Mumbai Mirror article now says that it could well be Shahid Kapoor instead. Directed by Sandeep Venga, Arjun Reddy is based on the story of an aspiring medical student, who takes the path of self-destruction because of his failed relationship.

Vijay Devarakonda Arjun Reddy Movie First Look ULTRA HD Posters WallPapers

The reporter at the Indian Express even managed a quote from Kapoor on the recent interaction. “I’m very excited that it might come to me. That it might happen. You will hear an official announcement if anything happens,” said Kapoor. Also talking about the director Sandeep Venga’s confirmation to cast him in the film, Kapoor said, “He also thinks I’m the right choice?”

Earlier a source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror that the film is scheduled to go on the floors in July and the team is on a hunt for the female lead. The source further added that the plan is to shoot in India and abroad.

The original Arjun Reddy had Vijay Devarakonda as the male lead, and was the debut film for its female lead Shalini Pandey.

Padmavati star Shahid Kapoor, is currently shooting Shree Narayan’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Reports also suggest that Shahid will team up with Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon for a real life story.