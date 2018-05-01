home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Shahid Kapoor ready for Arjun Reddy

Shahid Kapoor ready for Arjun Reddy

First published: April 30, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Updated: April 30, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

The Hindi remake of Telugu cinema’s biggest hit last year Arjun Reddy May have finally found its lead actor. While there were reports of Arjun Kapoor being ready to play Reddy, a Mumbai Mirror article now says that it could well be Shahid Kapoor instead. Directed by Sandeep Venga, Arjun Reddy is based on the story of an aspiring medical student, who takes the path of self-destruction because of his failed relationship.

Vijay Devarakonda Arjun Reddy Movie First Look ULTRA HD Posters WallPapers

The reporter at the Indian Express even managed a quote from Kapoor on the recent interaction. “I’m very excited that it might come to me. That it might happen. You will hear an official announcement if anything happens,” said Kapoor. Also talking about the director Sandeep Venga’s confirmation to cast him in the film, Kapoor said, “He also thinks I’m the right choice?”

Earlier a source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror that the film is scheduled to go on the floors in July and the team is on a hunt for the female lead. The source further added that the plan is to shoot in India and abroad.

The original Arjun Reddy had Vijay Devarakonda as the male lead, and was the debut film for its female lead Shalini Pandey.

Padmavati star Shahid Kapoor, is currently shooting Shree Narayan’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Reports also suggest that Shahid will team up with Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon for a real life story.

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Airlift #Arjun Kapoor #Arjun Reddy #batti gul meter chalu #Bollywood #Entertainment #Padmavati​ #Raja Krishna Menon #Sandeep Venga #Shahid Kapoor #Shraddha Kapoor #Shree Narayan #Vijay Devarakonda #Yami Gautam

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All