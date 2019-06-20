Antara Kashyap June 20 2019, 7.17 pm June 20 2019, 7.17 pm

Shahid Kapoor has evolved as an actor throughout the years. He was a background dancer in Taal and then debuted with Ishq Vishq in 2003. In these sixteen years, we have seen Shahid give us some iconic roles such as Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met, Guddu and Charlie from Kaminey, Haider and Tommy from Udta Punjab, among others. He is now set to release Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of the 2017 Telegu Film Arjun Reddy, where he plays a self-destructive medical student. In a recent interview, Shahid revealed that he would not watch some of his own films in the theatres.

Shahid revealed that his love for cinema began with some of the old Bollywood classics. "My love for Hindi cinema kicked in when I watched Guru Dutt in Pyaasa and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. These are the films that just stayed with me." He then revealed the shocking fact that he would not watch some of his own films in the theatres now as he has become more selective. "I watched whatever came on Doordarshan like 'He-Man'. But now, I am very selective of what I watch. There are some films of my own I won't waste time watching as they don't do it for me. Sometimes I watch a film and realise it wasn't the kind of film I would go to the theatre for," said Shahid.

He also talked about his love for evergreen cinema. "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is my favourite. If you think Andaz Apna Apna is great, you need to watch Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to know why Andaz Apna Apna happened."