Soheib Ahsan June 12 2019, 4.05 pm June 12 2019, 4.05 pm

Around a month ago we were enticed with the first trailer of Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. For those of you who might not be aware, the trailer presented us with an erratic and self-destructive Kabir Singh and later revealed his nature as the consequence of a failed romance. Ever since that first reveal, fans have been hungry and eagerly waiting for more. Prayers were answered when filmmakers released two heart-aching songs, Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage.

Now, Shahid Kapoor shared a 20-second 'Falling Apart' promo on his Instagram account. With the song, Tujhe Kitna Chahne lage playing in the background, the promo shows Kabir Singh reminiscing his lost relationship and spiralling into a self-destructive and alcoholic nature while being berated by his brother for failing to move on even after 6 months.

Shahid Kapoor is doing his best to leave no stone unturned in his preparation for the film. As his character is that of a surgeon, the actor met with doctors to understand the role better. "Kabir Singh is an accomplished surgeon, perhaps the best in his field. So the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise," he said in a statement adding that interacting with experts gave him a deeper understanding of the craft.

The film is a remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017) written and directed by Sandeep Vanga who is doing the same for the Hindi remake as well. The soundtrack is composed by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra and Sachet-Parampara with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil and Mithoon.

Kabir Singh will also be the first Bollywood film to have its own theatres as 15 PVR theatres in 15 cities across India will be renamed as "Kabir Singh Ka Theatre", with auditoriums reflecting the characteristics of the title character Kabir Singh. The film's official trailer has been viewed 51 million times since its release.