Shahid Kapoor shares the first poster of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and it’s quite electric

Shahid Kapoor has finally released the first poster of his movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and standing true to its title, it perfectly depicts the electricity issue through a picture. We see an entire city of Uttarakhand encapsulated in a fusion bulb and the caption goes, “fused bulb se kranti nahi layi ja sakti”. We also see an electricity bill of Rs 2.30 lakh in the background. The poster also announces the trailer release date.

With a never-before-explored concept of electricity issues faced by the common man in our country, the movie is a comedy-drama that aims to lend focus on a social issue. It tries to bring to the fore the electricity shortage in the country and encourage authorities to investigate into the inaccuracies of bills. Apart from Shahid, it also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

The release date of the movie has seen multiple changes. Earlier it was scheduled to release on August 31, but, due to a stalled shoot and non-payment of dues by the then producer Prernaa Arora, it faced a delay. However, as Bhushan Kumar took over the reins of producing the movie, things were back on track, but not for a long time, as Vashu Bhagnani claimed his rights on the film, which were denied by Bhushan Kumar. Now, the matter has been settled and finally, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, helmed by Shree Narayan Singh will be releasing on September 21, 2018.