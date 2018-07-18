Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu evades clash with Helicopter Eela; to release on THIS date

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been wrapped up. However, the movie surely is having some trouble on the release date front. The movie which was originally supposed to hit the halls on August 31, first pushed its release date to September 14. And now, the date has further been shifted to September 21. We wonder if it was a move to avoid clash with Helicopter Eela starring Kajol. Shahid took to social media to announce the new date.

BATTI GUL METER CHALU releases on 21st September. 🙏🤗 @ShraddhaKapoor @yamigautam — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 18, 2018

Not just Helicopter Eela, the movie would have also faced competition from Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon-starrer Arjun Patiala which is touted to release on September 13. Smart move? Looks like the makers don't want to take any chances.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is also in the news for some leaked stills from the sets. Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam had been shooting for the movie and their looks did not escape the netizen's eye and soon the pictures went viral. Have a look at those.

Let's just wait for the drama to hit the screens. One thing's for sure. We will be enjoying three different flavours on three different dates. While Helicopter Eels is a heartwarming family comedy-drama, BTMC is a satire and Arjun Patiala is a romantic comedy.