Soheib Ahsan June 26 2019, 11.46 am June 26 2019, 11.46 am

Shahid Kapoor is making it big at the box office. His latest film Kabir Singh has earned over Rs. 104 crores in less than a week of its release, according to Box Office India. This will be Shahid Kapoor’s second film to enter the club, the previous one being Padmaavat which earned around Rs. 200 crores within the country itself. Given the conversation and hype around the film, it could be interesting to see whether it will cross the 200 crore mark and give competition to Uri, which is 2019’s highest grossing film in the country earning Rs. 245 crores.

Kabir Singh, despite its earnings and good reviews, has also been receiving a lot of backlash from various quarters. The major criticism has been towards its open display of misogyny and toxic masculinity. Shahid Kapoor has also been criticized for accepting and portraying the character on-screen. Since he plays the character of a surgeon, doctors too have bashed him for presenting them in bad limelight. This backlash has also met with defensive claims saying that the character of Kabir Singh is a fictional character and should be treated as such. Although, this is not Shahid Kapoor’s first time portraying an unusual and unhinged character. In films like Udta Punjab, Kaminey and Haider, Shahid Kapoor has played wild characters.

Celebrities, on the other hand, have applauded the film for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s performances as well as the unconventional story. Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy in which actor Vijay Devarakonda played the protagonist. The Telugu and Hindi version of the film have been directed by Sandeep Vanga. For this, he too has received a lot of criticism and hatred as people claim that he has carried the same level of misogyny and toxic masculinity that he had been earlier criticized for portraying in the Telugu version of the film into the Hindi version.

Well, whether you like it or not, the film has hit and crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark and currently shows no signs of slowing down or stopping.