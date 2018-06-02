Shahid Kapoor to go on a paternity break soon?

Through a very sweet post on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor made the announcement of Mira Rajput’s pregnancy. The couple is all set to become parents for the second time as Mira is due to deliver the baby around the month of September. With this, Shahid is making all sorts of efforts to spend time with his pregnant wife. But to his unfortunate, shoot of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu forced him cancel his babymoon plans with wifey. But now it looks like he’s planning to take a paternity break soon and is determined to not ruin his plans for anything this time.

Post the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid was supposed to begin the shooting of his film Arjun Reddy. But the actor has reportedly informed the makers beforehand that he will be taking a month-long break in September to be with his wife, post which he will move on to his next schedule.

A source close to the actor revealed it to a daily, “Shahid’s wife is due in September, so he will take about a month’s break to be with his family, post which he will resume Arjun Reddy’s shoot.”

The adorable two had an arranged marriage in the year 2015 and Mira delivered her first child in the following year. "She wants to flip the norm, get the kids to a certain age and then be free to do what she likes," Shahid had quoted in an earlier interview.