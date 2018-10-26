Shahid Kapoor to recreate Arjun Reddy as Kabir Singh

Director Sandeep Vanga’s creation Arjun Reddy was cult film that drew fans like no other movie has in recent times. With the superb response that the film has received, Vanga decided to make it a bigger hit – by adapting the film to a Hindi remake. Since its announcement, there has been much speculation about the film’s title and it seems that now, after months, the wait is over.

The hindi remake of Arjun Reddy is officially titled Kabir Singh. Here’s a refresher on Arjun Reddy: The film revolves around a successful medical surgeon who takes to a route of self-ruin when the woman he loves is compelled to marry another person.

Kabir Singh is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios production and stars Shahid Kapoor in the title role. Sandeep Vanga, who was the director of the original Telugu version, will be directing this film too. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film.

The film’s title was a closely guarded secret for over two months. “When we started work on the Hindi script, it was a very exciting journey. Kabir Singh, as the protagonist’s name, came naturally, considering the character’s graph. Kabir Singh has the same punch and madness of Arjun Reddy,” said Vanga in a press statement.

Kabir Singh will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi and Musoorie. Shahid will sport four different looks in the film and has been preparing for it over the last three months. Actors are now busy with their workshops, prepping for the film. “It’s all about taking Kabir Singh to the next level,” says Vanga.

Kabir Singh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film’s shoot commenced in Mumbai a few days back.