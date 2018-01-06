Shahid Kapoor to romance Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

After the controversial Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan's film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. There has been much speculation about the female lead, for months. Shraddha Kapoor's name did the rounds for a long time and the makers have finally confirmed that Shraddha will romance Shahid in the film. Shraddha will essay the role of a lawyer in the film, while Shahid will portray the role of a common man, who fights against fire distribution companies.

There were reports of Katrina Kaif taking up the role opposite Shahid. However, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress denied being part of the film and that put the rumours to rest. Confirming that Shraddha will play the female lead, producer Prernaa Arora told a newspaper, "We will start shooting in February with Shahid and Shraddha. It's an interesting project and everyone in the team is looking forward to it."

Speaking of the project, Prernaa added, "It's a love story and at the same time a socially relevant film. We wanted to highlight the issues we face with electricity in our day to day lives. It has an important message. There have been instances that we are out of station and there is no one in the house for a few days in a month, but at end of 30 days we would end up getting high electricity bill. How is that possible? So there is a tone of sarcasm and it's obvious from the title."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is waiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial period film 'Padmavati', in which he has played the role of Raja Maharawal Ratan Singh.