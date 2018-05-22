Shahid Kapoor to romance THIS new Bollywood find in the remake of Arjun Reddy!

After wowing everyone with his performance as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor will be back on our screens with Batti Gul Meter Chalu. And now, there’s another good news for the fans of the actor. He is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Guess who is the leading lady?

Shahid’s actress in the movie is none other than Tara Sutaria, who will be making her big debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’.

This is going to give a good boost to Tara’s career, who is relatively a newcomer. In ‘SOTY 2’, she will be the second leading lady, along with Ananya Panday. The first looks of the same have already been released and have received mixed reviews.

Coming to Arjun Reddy, the movie follows the story of a medical student who fails in love, and then goes on the path of destruction. The movie also deals with the issues of substance abuse and mental health. Producers Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani have purchased the rights for Rs 7 crore.

Currently, Shahid is not just a happy man on the professional front, but also on the personal front as he is ready to become a father for the second time. He announced his wife Mira’s pregnancy with an adorable post of his daughter Misha’s picture.