Shahid Kapoor to work on Raja Krishna Menon’s next?

Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his film, Padmaavat, where he played the role of a Rajput king. The actor has however moved on to his other project namely Batti Gul Meter Chalu, a social drama in which he stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Even as he busies himself with the shoot of the upcoming film, reports say that after Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the actor will play the lead role in a real-life based story. It will be reportedly be directed by Airlift and Chef director Raja Krishna Menon and shooting will start by the end of the year.

According to sources speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the film is supposed to be shot across India and will have one schedule abroad, though the locations are yet to be finalized. “Shahid and Raja have been planning to work together for a while now. They had met after the release of Udta Punjab back in June 2016 and had kept in touch, looking for a project to collaborate on. Both agreed on a script that Raja had been working on,” the source said.

On set #battigulmeterchalu A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:21pm PST

When contacted by the Mumbai Mirror, Raja said that he and Shahid are quite keen on doing their next film together. He also added that they have been working on an idea and they are excited about it.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:17am PST

It was also reported earlier that Shahid’s next film with director Imtiaz Ali, which was supposed to kick start in April in Mumbai has been put away since the producers were not too sure about the film’s experimental nature.