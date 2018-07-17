Shahid Kapoor turns Spot Boy for wifey Mira Rajput and it's hopelessly romantic

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are pregnant again, and the happiness is radiating off the filmy couple. Both are already parents to a cute Misha and are now expecting a sibling, to give her company. Shahid has always been a caring husband, and the couple's love for each other is for all to see. And we got a glimpse of the same when Shahid recently shed all the starry persona and turned Spot Boy for his darling, literally. It was hopelessly romantic, and needless to say, we are going moony-eyed over it.

The two were out on a dinner date, and Shahid held the umbrella for Mira as soon as she got out of the car, and held it, walking behind her so she doesn’t get drenched.

That's husband goals to another level! The pouring Mumbai rains and Shahid and Mira being Shamira, the couple we love to spot.

Shahid announced the arrival of baby number two in the month of April, with a picture of Misha, and a few chalked out balloons that shouted 'BIG SISTER'. Misha couldn't be happier, and we were in for a delightful surprise. While we knew that Shahid and Mira were keen on a second baby, it was nevertheless a warm news, coming from them.

Not just personally, Shahid is a content man professionally as well. He will be next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, helmed by Shree Narayan Singh whose last 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' was quite a critical and commercial success. Shahid's last movie Padmaavat too earned him many accolades.