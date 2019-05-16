Shahid Kapoor unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore, see photo

Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 11.08 am May 16 2019, 11.08 am

The list of celebrities who have been mesmerizing the audience with their wax lookalikes at Madame Tussauds is just growing with passing day. Well-known personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and several others unveiled their wax statues in the past years. Making a debut in the wax statue galaxy now is Shahid Kapoor. The star, along with his wife and two kids, jetted off to Singapore for the occasion on Wednesday and since then, fans have been keen to get a glimpse of his statuette. He finally, posted an image of the figure on Thursday.

The picture posted by the actor sees him posing alongside his waxed look-alike and quite literally, it took us a moment to tell which one was the real deal!

The actor can be seen mimicking the pose of his statue, one that is wearing a black and white suit. He captioned the post ‘twinning’ and rightly so. Just moments after he unveiled his statuette, fans began pouring in their praises in the comments section and filled it with good wishes and heart emoticons for the actor.

Here’s Shahid’s wax statue at Madam Tussauds Singapore:

View this post on Instagram #twinning A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on May 15, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT

When asked about what having a Madame Tussauds statue means to him, he told Hindustan Times, “For starters, it’s going be there for a while, probably for longer than I live (smiles). Honestly, I feel it should represent my body of work. I don’t want to be featured in the Madame Tussauds for reasons like, ‘he looks good in a suit and his pictures turn out to be good.’ Those aren’t my priorities in life.”

“It’s nice to look good. If they felt that I have done some substantial work, which should be recognised, that’s a great compliment. It’s very encouraging and I am very thankful,” he added.