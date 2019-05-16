  3. Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor unleashes his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, see photo

Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore, see photo

Shahid Kapoor can be seen mimicking the pose of his Madame Tussauds statue in this latest picture.

