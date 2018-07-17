Shahid Kapoor vs Kajol: Batti Gul Meter Chalu gets a new release date, to clash with Helicopter Eela

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is surely one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie was slated to hit the screens on August 31, 2018. It was supposed to clash with Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Stree, Andhadhun and Rajma Chawal. But, Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been postponed.

.@shahidkapoor, @ShraddhaKapoor starrer #BattiGulMeterChalu directed by @ShreeNSingh to now release on 14th Sept 2018.

Produced by #BhushanKumar, Krishan Kumar, Shree Narayan Singh & Nitin Chandrachud. — TSeries (@TSeries) July 16, 2018

The movie will now be hitting the screens on September 14, 2018. However, it still won’t be getting a solo release. It will be Shahid Kapoor vs Kajol at the box office.

Kajol is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood after three years with a movie titled Helicopter Eela. The poster of the film was revealed a few days ago. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film hits the screen on September 14, 2018.

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is said to be a satirical-drama based on power-theft in Uttarakhand. The actor is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the film, while Yami Gautam plays the role of a lawyer in the movie. Talking about Helicopter Eela, it looks like a light-hearted flick with parenting being the basic plot.

It will be interesting to see who will win at the box office on September 14, 2018.