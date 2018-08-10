Shahid Kapoor wasn't invited to Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak success party, and the reason is obnoxious

These two brothers are on a roll, we tell you! In his first film, Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan Khatter delivered a seamless performance. Further, his Bollywood debut, Dhadak, did incredible business at the box office. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, is busy promoting Batti Gul Meter Chalu right now. Today, at the film's trailer launch, he revealed how he learned of the Dhadak success bash from Ishaan's Instagram update.

"I saw on Instagram, they had a success party. I told Ishaan, bhai, thanks for letting me know. So he said, no bro, I wasn't sure if I want to call anybody," he chuckled.

As much fun as they make of each other, the two brothers are absolutely fond of each other, and it shows.

"Having said that, I was shooting in Tehri when the trailer (of Dhadak) got launched. The network was very poor and I was trying to stream and watch it. Then I spoke to him. And I only want to say this much. Ishaan is such a good actor that he doesn't need my support. He is fine without me." Shahid added.

Over the years, Shahid Kapoor has proven his mettle as an actor with almost every opportunity he grabbed. And brother Ishaan Khatter is definitely following suit!