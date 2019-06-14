Only recently, the 10-year-old challenge took the internet by storm, as people from across the globe were coming up with their before and after pictures. Celebs also took an opportunity to utilise this trend and motivate their followers, thanks to their inspiring transformations. But, wait! The gorgeous Mira Kapoor just took it a step further by putting Shahid Kapoor’s 16-year challenge on her Instagram account. And, after having a look at it, we can assure that the Udta Punjab actor has aged like fine wine. *winks*
In a collage shared by Mira, while the first picture is of Shahid from his Bollywood debut Ishq Vishq ( released 16 years ago), the other image featured the actor’s look from his most recent one i.e., Kabir Singh. And, let us tell you, we couldn’t really spot a difference out there… except for, of course, his evolution in terms of physicality and maturity. Not only us but Shasha’s fans, too, were stunned with this not-so-surprising outcome. A lot of them wrote that the actor still looks the same except for his beard. Well, Shahid’s brother Ishaan, too, made it a point to leave his sassy comment below the post. He wrote, “Khel Khallas".
Have a look at Mira Kapoor’s post here:
View this post on Instagram
16 year challenge 🔥
A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on
Shahid and Mira got hitched in the year 2015 and they have two adorable kids - Misha and Zain. Recently, at Neha Dhupia’s chat show, upon being asked if Zain is his little version, Shahid revealed that he looks better than him. He said, “Not at all. He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and me). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually, I think his features are a lot more like Mira's. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking."Read More