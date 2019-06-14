Divya Ramnani June 14 2019, 12.58 pm June 14 2019, 12.58 pm

Only recently, the 10-year-old challenge took the internet by storm, as people from across the globe were coming up with their before and after pictures. Celebs also took an opportunity to utilise this trend and motivate their followers, thanks to their inspiring transformations. But, wait! The gorgeous Mira Kapoor just took it a step further by putting Shahid Kapoor’s 16-year challenge on her Instagram account. And, after having a look at it, we can assure that the Udta Punjab actor has aged like fine wine. *winks*

In a collage shared by Mira, while the first picture is of Shahid from his Bollywood debut Ishq Vishq ( released 16 years ago), the other image featured the actor’s look from his most recent one i.e., Kabir Singh. And, let us tell you, we couldn’t really spot a difference out there… except for, of course, his evolution in terms of physicality and maturity. Not only us but Shasha’s fans, too, were stunned with this not-so-surprising outcome. A lot of them wrote that the actor still looks the same except for his beard. Well, Shahid’s brother Ishaan, too, made it a point to leave his sassy comment below the post. He wrote, “Khel Khallas".

Have a look at Mira Kapoor’s post here:

View this post on Instagram 16 year challenge 🔥 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jun 13, 2019 at 9:08am PDT