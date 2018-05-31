Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu resumes shooting; team heads to Uttarakhand

Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been making news for quite some time now. The film’s shoot was stalled due to alleged non-payment of dues. But, now it seems things are getting back on track. If latest reports are to be believed, the film’s leads Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are off to Uttarakhand to resume work.

Post finishing the shoot schedules in Tehri and Mumbai, Shahid and Shraddha will now shoot in Uttarakhand. A source from the film had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “Shahid and Shraddha will be shooting at Tehri and Dehradun for some important sequences. After that they are to return to Mumbai to complete the last schedule. The duo is also scheduled to shoot a romantic number in Uttarakhand.”

Yami Gautam, who plays a lawyer in the film is getting herself all ready for her part. The actress, who was recently spotted at Bombay high Court, has been taking court lessons for her role. “Yami was in the court to try and grasp mannerisms of the lawyers. Especially female advocates to see how they argued on cases and how they were conducting themselves inside and outside the courtroom,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was apparently planning to go on a break with his pregnant wife Mira Rajput, but had to put his plans on hold as the shoot schedule for the film resumed.

The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the discrepancies of electricity billing in small towns. Revealing about his character, Shahid had earlier told Mirror, “It sounds cool but it’s very difficult to pull off. My character is a small-town lawyer, a regular bloke who fights for an issue with which so many people in our country are grappling — power cuts and outrageously high electricity bills.”