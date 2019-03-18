Shahid Kapoor's debut film Ishq Vishk to get a sequel after 16 years

2018 was all about biopics. Now, the next obsession of filmmakers seems to be of sequels and remakes. After the announcement of the sequels of hit films like Sadak, Student Of The Year, Housefull, and Hindi Medium, a follow-up of another movie is currently on the cards. It’s Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor’s debut film Ishq Vishk, which paired the actor with Amrita Rao. Shahid also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut and the rom-com was later remade into Cinta Gak Kemana, an Indonesian film.

Confirming the same, producer Ramesh Taurani told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, we are making a sequel to Ishq Vishk. The story is in the scripting stage and could be about a teenage romance. Hopefully, in the next two-three months, we will lock the script and start looking for the director and cast." He also added how Shahid came onboard the original film. "He was very young then, so I asked him to wait for two-three years before I could launch him.”

“When Ken narrated the final story of Ishq Vishk to me, I told him that I had a hero who fits the part and introduced him to Shahid," he continued.

The film is a love story of Shahid Kapoor (Rajiv) and Amrita Rao (Payal) who are close childhood friends. While Payal is madly in love with him, Rajiv fakes his love for her initially just to tag her along on a couple’s trip. When he tries to get intimate, she leaves him, and Rajiv later tries to pursue another woman. But the end is a happy one with Rajiv realising his mistake.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, it released in April 2003.