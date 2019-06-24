Rushabh Dhruv June 24 2019, 6.32 pm June 24 2019, 6.32 pm

Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a cult film down South that dragged a huge number of fans to the theatres. Now, titled as Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the much-talked-about film stars none other than Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. Right from the teaser of the film to the trailer, fans were going crazy about the same. Unfortunately, when the movie made it to the theatres on 21 June 2019, the reactions around the same were polarised. While some celebrities lauded Shahid Kapoor's acting prowess, netizens, on the other hand, could not keep calm and slammed the film for, what they call it, toxic masculinity.

Many Bollywood celebs, right from Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter to a few like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, stars were in awe with Shahid Kapoor's terrific performance and took to social media to express the same.

Have a look at a few celebs reaction below:

@shahidkapoor you have left me speechless !!!! I May need a few hours to sit and think and construct my thoughts around how I feel about #kabirsingh ... only because its so bloody good! 💥 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 20, 2019

Just saw #KabirSingh..Totally trippy love story..very well scripted narrated crafted and acted. @shahidkapoor is pushing the envelope with each film and is brilliant #KiaraAdvani is mesmerising n magnificent..special mention for the background score and the ‘friend’ was too good — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh what a brilliant movie, simply outstanding!!@shahidkapoor at his very best and will blow your mind away !@Advani_Kiara lovely as always and her character will touch your heart. Kudos to the @imvangasandeep for such great work. — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) June 21, 2019

Good luck @shahidkapoor & @Advani_Kiara for #KabirSingh. Hearing great things about the film and the performances. Can’t wait to watch it soon. I’m sure it will be a huge success. @itsBhushanKumar @ashwinvarde — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 21, 2019

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Jun 20, 2019 at 12:55pm PDT

But as they say, every coin has two sides, here are a few reactions from Twitterati who felt that the film's concept is rather disturbing. One of the users even expressed that it's 2019 and such films should not be churned.

Have a look at a few extreme tweets below:

Man! It's 2019 girls are no more as dumb as #KabirSingh wants to portray.. I mean seriously Preeti Chunni theek kro.. and Preeti goes with a sorry look.. and you are talking about two Medical students. #KabirSinghReview — Daman Sachdeva (@damansachdeva01) June 21, 2019

#KabirSingh glorifies & normalises stalking abusive relationships , rape & violence. Violence isn't love. Toxic domination is not cool.#KabirSinghReview — subhoshree (@ravishingtwikle) June 21, 2019

#Kabirsingh The kind of movie that shouldn’t have been made in the first place, let alone remade. How could a movie be allowed to not just normalise but celebrate misogyny and sexism to this extent? Appalling. Easily one of the worst movies I have ever watched. #KabirSinghReview — Giridhar Sreenivasan (@giridhar_sreeni) June 21, 2019