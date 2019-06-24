Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a cult film down South that dragged a huge number of fans to the theatres. Now, titled as Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the much-talked-about film stars none other than Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. Right from the teaser of the film to the trailer, fans were going crazy about the same. Unfortunately, when the movie made it to the theatres on 21 June 2019, the reactions around the same were polarised. While some celebrities lauded Shahid Kapoor's acting prowess, netizens, on the other hand, could not keep calm and slammed the film for, what they call it, toxic masculinity.
Many Bollywood celebs, right from Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter to a few like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, stars were in awe with Shahid Kapoor's terrific performance and took to social media to express the same.
Have a look at a few celebs reaction below:
KABIR SINGH is about manic, relentless and reckless love and the experience of viewing the film is exactly the same! It’s relentless in its narrative leaves you reckless in emotion and you find yourself Manicly rooting for Kabir’s unabashed love for Preeti! This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound! It also makes you stand up and applaud the genius of @shahidkapoor’s portrayal of KABIR SINGH! He lives and breathes the character with insanity and abandon! It almost seems like he has pulled every bit of himself to portray the part! Brilliant!!!! @kiaraaliaadvani is just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film.....it’s directorial brilliance all the way! Sandeep is a master storyteller and breaks all cinematic grammar to tell this tale of paagal passionate love!! Huge mention to Soham Majumdar who essays a pitch perfect best friend to Kabir! Go fall and rise in love with Kabir Singh! This ones a massive hit!!!!!
But as they say, every coin has two sides, here are a few reactions from Twitterati who felt that the film's concept is rather disturbing. One of the users even expressed that it's 2019 and such films should not be churned.
Have a look at a few extreme tweets below:
Well, all that taken into consideration, according to the latest report in Box Office India, Kabir Singh has neared the 70-crore-club after its third-day collections. So what's your take on Kabir Singh? Tell us in the comments section below.Read More