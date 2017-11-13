Shahid Kapoor's latest pic with daughter is so adorable

If you go through Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram posts, then it’s certain that you will fall in love with his adorable daughter Misha. Shahid is active on the social networking site and keeps uploading pics of his angel. His latest post reads, “Best times with my angel.”

This time, it’s not just us even his brother Ishaan Khattar who is soon to make his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds toocommented saying, “She looks like you so much!!!” Shahid’s Udta Punjab co-star, Alia Bhatt also posted, “Such a cutieeeeee” with many heart emoticons.

Shahid last had posted a pic of Misha on Diwali. And it was certainly very adorable. Shahid had written, “Phoolon ki rangoli with my little angel. On this festive day let’s celebrate love and togetherness.”

Meanwhile, Shahid is getting all ready for his upcoming film, Padmavati. The actor plays the character of Raja Ratan Singh in the film and stars opposite Deepika Padukone, who plays his wife Rani Padmini. The film also stars Ranveer Singh in a negative role of Delhi Sultanate Alauddin Khilji. It is set for a December 1 release.