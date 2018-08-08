Shahid Kapoor's loss is Rajkummar Rao's gain? Imtiaz Ali's reaction has left us puzzled

Shahid Kapoor is one jolly fellow these days. And why not? He delivered the biggest hit of his career this year in the form of Padmaavat, and is all set to deliver another big news on personal front; that of his second child. He is a content man, indeed. Rumours were also rife that he would soon be reuniting with Imtiaz Ali, much to the joy of his Jab We Met fans. So, what happened then? Looks like we will have to wait a bit for that to happen.

Shahid and Imtiaz’s collaboration was a much-awaited one, given it was to happen after 11 years. However, things did not work out, and reportedly, Shahid walked out of the project. And if the latest buzz is to be believed, the star has been replaced by the current flavour of the industry, one who has kept everyone on toes with his acting chops, Rajkummar Rao. If this is indeed true, it will also be the first time Ali and Rao come together for a project.

Recently, we met Imtiaz Ali for an interaction and posed the question of this development to him. However, the director simply smiled and left. Now, what are we to gauge from this act? Has he confirmed the news or has he denied it?

Looks like only an official confirmation of the movie can put a rest to all the rumours, for Imtiaz isn’t ready to spill the beans on jab he met Rajkummar.