Shahid Kapoor’s shares his words of wisdom with Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are the talk of the town these days thanks to their debut film Dhadak that will hit the theatres soon. The film’s trailer and the songs have received positive response from the audience. But of course the wise words that come from someone so near and dear as a brother are always special. Even though half-brothers, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, share a very close bond. The elder brother has always been proud of his little brother’s achievements and Shahid has a piece of advice too for Ishaan.

Right after Ishaan signed Dhadak, Shahid gave him a good advice and wanted the younger lad to take it seriously. In a recent interview with DNA, Ishaan shared, “He (Shahid) felt I would be in good hands with Karan and Shashank empowering the film. He advised me to do my research in the language and be well-rehearsed before starting the movie.”

Further adding, “Shahid had seen Sairat (Dhadak is an adaptation of The Marathi film Sairat) and thought it was a good film and that he had the right age and right dynamics to do the movie”.

Though Ishaan had made his acting debut with director Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak marks his official entry in Bollywood.

Dhadak, that hits the screens on July 20, also sees Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role. It is being produced by Dharma Productions and helmed by Shashank Khaitan.