Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur is all set for an upcoming rom-com!

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar. The actress also appeared in a comedy film titled Khajoor Pe Atke, which released in the month of May this year. And now, she’s all set for her next, with director Abhishek Saxena. The film will have her as the lead and is set in North India.

Titled Saroj Ka Rishta, the film is a rom-com and deals with the culture of body-shaming in India. Sanah reportedly will be shooting for the film in August, in Ghaziabad and Mawana.

“I am looking forward to mould myself into someone who is from a completely different culture. It’s mysterious and offers great scope for exploration,” told Sanah to Mumbai Mirror.

The film is said to go on floors this month (July). Revealing more, the director shared, “As a fat person, I have noticed that body-shaming doesn’t happen only with those who are on the heavier side, but also with thin people. The idea germinated from there. The film essentially revolves around a father-daughter relationship with Kumud Mishra and Sana at the centre. There is also a love triangle with the two heroes Gaurav Pandey and Randeep Rai.” He even went on to say that Sanah is quite like the character that she is playing in the movie, Saroj.

“Her character shares a fabulous relationship with her father who is worried about being separated from her when she gets married and insists that she find a man who can stay with them,” he said.

Well then, good luck to her!