Bollywood Shahid Kapoor’s social media accounts hacked: Khilji plays kill joy once again Prajakta Ajgaonkar September 06 2018, 4.08 pm September 06 2018, 4.08 pm

While social media is a great place to be in, especially for a celebrity to be able to connect with his/her followers, it has its set of cons too. When you’re famous, you got to pay a price for it at times, and our celebs’ social media accounts getting hacked can be termed as one of those menaces.

Actor Shahid Kapoor is the latest celebrity to find himself in a mayhem of sorts as his Twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked by what seems like a group of Khilji supporters. The hackers are from Turkey as suggested in his bio. The first tweet that’s even pinned to the top suggests so.

The tweet portrays Alauddin Khilji in a good light and we know the reason. His last movie Padmaavat had him essaying the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as the brutal Khilji. Here are a few more posts from the account that sadly stands hacked at the moment.

It’s indeed disheartening to see this happen, at a time when the actor is blessed with his second child, a baby boy. Clearly, not fair. Let’s hope that the actor and his team manage to revive the account soon!