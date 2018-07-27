Shahid Kapoor’s wax statue: Guess who took the final call on his pose!

It’s raining statues at Madame Tussauds, and that too Bollywood ones. Recently, Deepika Padukone took to social media to reveal that she is being waxed, and soon after, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he too will be immortalised at the famous museum. However, guess who was the one who decided the pose that the Udta Punjab star would strike for his statue? None other than wifey dear, Mira Rajput!

Talking about Mira’s reaction, the actor shared how the news made her extremely happy and that when he was getting measured, the two were on a video call.

“They had 50 shades of eyeballs and hair. They laid them out to check which one was closest to mine. Mira was curious to know, so I was showing her how they put 150 dots on my face, made me stand still and took pictures with 2D as well as 3D cameras. She was quite fascinated," he told DNA.

"They sent options for the pose that I could go for. Mira took the final call on that," he added.

Now we are definitely intrigued as to which pose of Shahid’s would be unveiled at the museum. Coming to his films, Shahid will be next seen in his comedy-drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor which is slated to be out on September 21.