Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput digs out some unseen pics to wish father on his 60th

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has now become a familiar name in tinsel town. The doting mother was recently blessed with a baby boy and the first picture of the little munchkin shared by her got all her fans excited. Mira, who is quite active on Instagram, recently shared something rare on the photo-sharing platform.

Mira rang in her father’s 60th birthday in Delhi on Monday. On the occasion of the same, she took a trip down the memory lane and dug out some really adorable family pictures. Among which, we spotted an unseen wedding picture of Shahid and Mira.

The beautiful picture captures the moment when the newly-weds Shahid and Mira were seeking the blessings of Mira’s father. The two can be seen bending down to touch his feet. While Shahid is seen donning a cream coloured sherwani and maroon turban, Mira is in a light pink traditional lehenga. Another picture sees an extremely adorable moment of little Misha and her grandfather.

Talking about his relationship with Mira, Shahid previously said in an interview, “Relationships are about experiences that you share together; that’s how you fall in love. For me and Mira, Misha was our first project together. We felt a sense of togetherness and companionship.”