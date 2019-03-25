Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Misha and Zain

From Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s little one, Taimur Ali Khan to Karan Johar’s Roohi and Yash Johar, star kids are a rage on the internet. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s little munchkins are no exception. The couple constantly gives fans a sneak-peek into their perfect little world. Mira recently treated fans with a new picture of her toddlers, Misha and the newly born Zain, and we must say, it helped us to cope with our Monday blues!

The picture, being one of the cutest pictures ever shared by Mira, has the two kids having a fun time while lying on the bed. It’s her caption that has melt our hearts though! It appears that the happy mommy wrote on behalf of Misha to tell fans that the little munchkin has borrowed her brother’s tee and since it fits her properly, she has decided to keep it. She also added ‘sharing is caring’ in the hashtags. Isn’t it too cute for words? The picture sees Misha donning a multi-coloured tee with black pants and Zain, who can be seen lying upside down, is in black and white.

Mira might have climbed her way into the hearts of millions, but just like any other celebrity, she has been an easy target of trolls too. Previously, she posted a picture on her IG handle in which Misha was seen with red tresses. However, the picture didn’t go down well with a lot of netizens who took a dig at her for colouring her daughter’s hair. Opening about the same to IANS, she later said, “It wasn't a colour. It was regular paint. She just had a nice time and I think it's just about letting your children be creative, letting them be free and letting them have a good time. I think it doesn't make sense to get serious about everything.”