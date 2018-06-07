Shahrukh Khan's Salute gets delayed again. Here’s why

One more biopic on the way! We all are aware of Shahrukh Khan playing the lead in astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic titled Salute. While the film was earlier said to go on floors in September 2018, now the latest reports tell us that even this one has been delayed. And it looks like SRK’s shoot for Aanand L Rai’s Zero is clashing with the same.

Reportedly, the makers of Salute shifted the release date to October 2018 as they want SRK to be completely free while shooting for the film. "SRK's dates for Salute are yet to be locked. After the dates are finalised and the cast has been signed on, the film's makers will make an official announcement. Though the movie was initially planned to go on floors this September, it is now being deferred by a month and will begin only in October," informed a source to DNA.

The earlier reports also had that Aamir was approached for the titular role but the 3 Idiots star passed the project to SRK because of his prior commitments. Reports further added that King Khan asked Aamir to help him out with the research that latter did for the film when he was supposed to do it.

Salute is a biopic on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, who orbited the Earth in a space mission Salyut 7 with Russian astronauts, Yury Malyshev and Gennadi Strekalov.