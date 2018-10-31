Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha starrer will have South siren make an appearance

Shakeela is undoubtedly one of the most famous adult stars down South. The South siren ruled the big screens in the 80s and 90s. Now, Director Indrajit Lankesh has taken up the charge to bring her life to the celluloid in the actress’ biopic. Richa Chadha has been roped in to play Shakeela on the big screen and now, here’s a news that will make the fans of South siren jump with joy.

According to a report in DNA, Shakeela will be seen in a cameo in her biopic. And that’s not all. The real life Shakeela will be sharing the screen space with the reel life Shakeela aka Richa Chadha in the film. Talking about the biopic, Lankesh said, “I always wanted to make a film on Shakeela, I was immensely impressed with her on-screen and off-screen personality. I wanted to portray her story, the hardships and rough phase when she was not getting films and was trying for character roles. I wanted to show the true story behind the superstar Shakeela. She has been an integral part of the making of this film and she has given us such detailed insights into her life. Even Richa got to spend time with her, understand her style of talking, her body language and such nuances."

"In fact when she came on set, she gave us very interesting insights like about our art direction and how her house was and is in real life, such small details which have helped us. It was nice shooting her for Shakeela biopic, though I have shot with her before for my another film in 2003. That sparked an interest in me to make a film on her and in 2015 after conceiving the idea of making a film on her I met her and realised my dream. I feel every woman and girl who wants to be an actress should see her story, to know what she went through to become an actress and how it was such a compelling rags to riches to rags story of her life," the director added.

Apart from Richa Chadha, Shakeela biopic also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Rajeev Pillai.