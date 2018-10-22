Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha to show off her belly dancing skills

Richa Chadha is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of her next movie which is a biopic on 90s adult star Shakeela. The movie is being directed by Indrajit Lankesh and it has been recently revealed that Richa will be showing off her belly dancing skills in the movie.

The actress is being trained by Mumbai-based belly dance instructor Shaina Lebana. Richa wants to ace the dance form before the shooting of the song kickstarts.

Talking about it Richa told Mid-day, "The song will be part of the promotions. I have always loved learning newer forms of dance. Belly dancing is not only a graceful and attractive dance form, but is also tough to learn and adapt to. Shaina is brilliant at what she does and I'm glad to be learning under her supervision."

Many actresses in Bollywood like Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Mallika Sherawat, etc. have tried their hands on belly dancing. Let’s see if Richa manages to impress us with her belly moves or not. This would also be a treat for Richa’s fans as we haven’t seen the actress doing much of dancing on the big screen.

Shakeela biopic also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kannada actor Esther Noronha and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai.