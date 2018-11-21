image
Wednesday, November 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shakeela first poster: Richa Chadha is fearless and bold as the iconic adult star

Bollywood

Shakeela first poster: Richa Chadha is fearless and bold as the iconic adult star

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 20 2018, 7.30 pm
back
adult starBiopicBollywoodEntertainmentFirst look posterRicha ChadhaShakeela
nextDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's intimate wedding photos are hypnotising us!
ALSO READ

Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha starrer will have South siren make an appearance

Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha to show off her belly dancing skills

Richa Chadha's Shakeela look is out and she is Sha-killing it... well almost