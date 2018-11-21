Shakeela first poster: Richa Chadha is fearless and bold as the iconic adult star

Her monumental success in the adult film industry down South not only created ripples in the industry but also drove her contemporaries green in envy. Iconic adult star Shakeela's eventful life is set to flash on the big screen, with Richa Chadha essaying her character. Richa just shared the fierce first look poster of the film on her social media handles.

In the poster, Richa sheds all her clothes and has her body covered with gold ornaments. The caption of the film reads, 'not a porn star'. This had stirred quite a talk earlier also. It won't be wrong to say that the poster is highly metaphorical and makes us draw several conclusions.

Richa left no stones unturned as she prepped for her role. She even met Shakeela in Bengaluru to adapt to the real woman's little nuances.

Apart from the irresistible appeal that often did wonders for her, Shakeela is also widely discussed for her rivalry (which she finds unfortunate) with another sexy siren Silk Smitha, who was a senior to her in the trade. The film will track not only her personal journey towards her stardom but also her professional achievements and fallouts.

The film releases sometime in early 2019.