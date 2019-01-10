image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shakeela makers to launch a first of its kind 90s pulp movies inspired calendar featuring Richa Chadha in 12 avatars!

Bollywood

Shakeela makers to launch a first of its kind 90s pulp movies inspired calendar featuring Richa Chadha in 12 avatars!

In Com StaffIn Com Staff   January 10 2019, 10.54 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentRicha ChadhaShakeela
nextHrithik Roshan Birthday Special: Watch debutant Duggu steal the show from Shah Rukh Khan in this video
ALSO READ

The quirky Shakeela poster is in great resemblance with Southern adult film posters of 90's

Shakeela first poster: Richa Chadha is fearless and bold as the iconic adult star

Shakeela biopic: Richa Chadha starrer will have South siren make an appearance