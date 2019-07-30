Antara Kashyap July 30 2019, 3.47 pm July 30 2019, 3.47 pm

Actor Shama Sikander is not only the epitome of hotness but also a wanderlust soul for real. Sikander is always on the go, from Croatia to Turkey and Rome, the actor is always traveling. The actor recently visited Bodrum in Turkey with her fiance James Milliron and the pictures are definitely making us jealous. In her latest post, the actor is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a neon pink bikini overlooking a picturesque location. She can also be seen kneeling on white sand which makes Sikander glow and pop!

Taking to Instagram, the Bypass Road actor shared the perfect vacation picture. Her picture accompanied a motivational quote which said that she had gone through hell and bounced back stronger.

Check it out below:

The actress recently posted a series of pictures with her fiance and they are absolute couple goals! She also said that a couple who travels together slays together!

Check out the adorable pictures below: