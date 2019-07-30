Actor Shama Sikander is not only the epitome of hotness but also a wanderlust soul for real. Sikander is always on the go, from Croatia to Turkey and Rome, the actor is always traveling. The actor recently visited Bodrum in Turkey with her fiance James Milliron and the pictures are definitely making us jealous. In her latest post, the actor is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a neon pink bikini overlooking a picturesque location. She can also be seen kneeling on white sand which makes Sikander glow and pop!
Taking to Instagram, the Bypass Road actor shared the perfect vacation picture. Her picture accompanied a motivational quote which said that she had gone through hell and bounced back stronger.
She's been through hell and came out, an angel. You didn't break her darling. You don't own that kind of power.... . . . #sunset #island #bodrum #peace #holidays #bikinigirls #goodvibesonly #angel #fitandmotivation #beachgoals #bikinishoot #fitbikini #beach #sun #sea #mood #vacation #love
The actress recently posted a series of pictures with her fiance and they are absolute couple goals! She also said that a couple who travels together slays together!
A Couple that stays together, live life together,Travells together,Slays together 😎❤😇.... with this a beautiful holiday comes to an end... bye bye Bodrum we will miss you ❤❤ thank you existence for always making me experience the best of life’s ups and downs 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #feelinggrateful #bliss #gratefulformylife #lifeisbeautiful 😇 @jamesmilliron
The actor rose to popularity with her hit television serial Yeh Meri Life Hai. The actor appeared in erotic web-series Maya which rebranded her for her sex appeal. The actor also appeared in the children's fantasy show Baal Veer as a negative character. She got engaged to Dubai based businessman James Millron in January 2016.Read More