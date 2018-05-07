home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Shamshera first look: Ranbir Kapoor ditches the urban look for a dacoit avatar

First published: May 07, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Updated: May 07, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

When he began working for Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor went through a physical transformation, and it seems he’ll be doing that again. For the first time, Ranbir will don a brand new avatar in a Yash Raj Films project titled Shamshera. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will see Ranbir playing the role of a dacoit.

YRF posted a teaser of the film on Twitter which unveils Ranbir’s first look from the film.  Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film will show Ranbir in a mean avatar. If the teaser is anything to go by, Ranbir looks every bit a dacoit with his axe, arrows, scarred face and ragged clothes. The film’s tag says Karam Se Dacait... Dharam Se Azaad. Karan had previously directed the Akshay Kumar starrer, Brothers.

The rest of the cast and other details of the film is currently unknown. According to Taran Adarsh, the film will go on the floors towards the end of 2018 and will complete shooting by mid-2019.

We must say that we are quite surprised by the sudden announcement. It was not clear if Ranbir would be working on any period drama for Yash Raj. The film will see Ranbir ditching his urban avatar to take on something wild and adventurous.

This will be the third time that Ranbir will work with YRF following Bachna Ae Haseeno and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Ranbir is currently doing promos for his upcoming film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is shooting for Brahmastra as well.

