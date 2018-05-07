Shamshera first look: Ranbir Kapoor ditches the urban look for a dacoit avatar

When he began working for Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor went through a physical transformation, and it seems he’ll be doing that again. For the first time, Ranbir will don a brand new avatar in a Yash Raj Films project titled Shamshera. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will see Ranbir playing the role of a dacoit.

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

YRF posted a teaser of the film on Twitter which unveils Ranbir’s first look from the film. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film will show Ranbir in a mean avatar. If the teaser is anything to go by, Ranbir looks every bit a dacoit with his axe, arrows, scarred face and ragged clothes. The film’s tag says Karam Se Dacait... Dharam Se Azaad. Karan had previously directed the Akshay Kumar starrer, Brothers.

Ranbir Kapoor is #Shamshera... Desi, action, masala entertainer... Produced by Aditya Chopra... Directed by Karan Malhotra, who has a 3-film deal with Yash Raj... Starts 2018-end... Shooting will wrap by mid-2019... Poster + Motion Poster link: https://t.co/XRpOt984Wo pic.twitter.com/GaUNx0NAsS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2018

The rest of the cast and other details of the film is currently unknown. According to Taran Adarsh, the film will go on the floors towards the end of 2018 and will complete shooting by mid-2019.

KARAM SE DACAIT... DHARAM SE AZAAD... My next with @yrf and Ranbir Kapoor!!!! #SHAMSHERA https://t.co/mqLshCjBXC — Karan Malhotra (@karanmalhotra21) May 7, 2018

We must say that we are quite surprised by the sudden announcement. It was not clear if Ranbir would be working on any period drama for Yash Raj. The film will see Ranbir ditching his urban avatar to take on something wild and adventurous.

This will be the third time that Ranbir will work with YRF following Bachna Ae Haseeno and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Ranbir is currently doing promos for his upcoming film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is shooting for Brahmastra as well.