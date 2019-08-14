Priyanka Kaul August 14 2019, 4.53 pm August 14 2019, 4.53 pm

One of the most exciting projects in the near future is Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s movie Shamshera. The movie will be set in the 19th century and is about a dacoit tribe who fights for their rights for their independence against the British. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, the movie is now all set to shoot in the picturesque Ladakh. This is going to be the first movie to shoot there, after it was recently announced as a separate Union Territory.

According to a source close to the project, the movie is going to be a visual delight for the viewers. The movie is helmed by Karan Malhotra and he has put in all the efforts to make the movie a true spectacle. The director has been sure to plan some crucial scenes of the movie in Ladakh, so as to make the film visually appealing. Ranbir and Vaani have left Mumbai for this shooting schedule as it is only for the two leads.

Watch the teaser of the movie here:

The source further added that the shoot will be an intense one with some stunning visuals. The details of the location have been kept under wraps and only the close crew members for the Ladakh schedule have been made aware of the same. The schedule till now has been on track and since the movie aims to transport people back to a particular period, huge sets have been built to recreate an era where Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt.