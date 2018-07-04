Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Azaad Dacait' act to unfold on this date!

'Karam Se Daciat...Dharam Se Azaad', that's how YRF introduced us to Shamshera aka Ranbir Kapoor. The teaser of this film had made it online just recently and we were left awestruck to see Ranbir's dacoit avatar. It gave us 300 feels and with the teaser, we can guarantee that this one is going to be a visual delight. And now we also know when the film will make it to the theatres.

YRF, the production, recently revealed that the film will hit the screens on July 31, 2020. That's not the only reason to be excited about! Shamshera will also see Sanjay Dutt in the role of a villain. Ranbir recently tasted success with Sanju when he stepped into the shoe of Sanjay Dutt for his biopic and now, he is also set to take him down with full power in Shamshera. Sanju fighting Sanju, that's going to be interesting!

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is an adventure drama that will see lots of action sequences. Ranbir's avatar is completing different from any of his previous films and we are really excited to watch this one.

Till then, here's the teaser.

P.S. Vaani Kapoor is the lead heroine in this one and she would be essaying a role on an empress.