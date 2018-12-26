image
Wednesday, December 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor kickstarts shooting for Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Bollywood

Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor kickstarts shooting for Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 26 2018, 12.58 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentRanbir Kapoorsanjay duttShamsherashootingvaani kapoor
nextRajkummar Rao's Made In China gets postponed, averts a clash with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham
ALSO READ

Exclusive: Aditya Chopra to direct Ranbir Kapoor for an intense love story?

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s stay in Mumbai is all work and some play, here are the details

Ranbir Kapoor makes humble brag with average actor claim