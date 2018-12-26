Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor kickstarts shooting for Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Vaani Kapoor kickstarted her career with YRF’s Shuddh Desi Romance. She played a supporting yet a strong role in the film and won many Best Debut awards. Her second Bollywood film was Befikre which didn’t do well at the box office and more than her acting it was her lip job that grabbed everyone’s attention. Vaani is now all set to star in two big projects under YRF, Shamshera and Siddharth Anand’s next. The actress recently kickstarted the shooting of Shamshera and took to Instagram to inform her fans about it.

Vaani posted a picture from her vanity van where she is getting ready to shoot for the movie. The picture doesn’t reveal much about her look but looks like we will get to see Vaani in an ultra-glam avatar. Reportedly, the actress will be seen as a performer from the heartland of India. Shamshera also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is a period drama reportedly set against the backdrop of pre-Independence era. A massive set has been built at Film City, Goregaon for the shooting of the movie.

Shamshera is being directed by Karan Malhotra who had earlier helmed Agneepath. The movie will be hitting the screens on July 31, 2020.