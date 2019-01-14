image
Monday, January 14th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sharman Joshi supports Rajkumar Hirani, calls him a man of integrity, character and honour

Bollywood

Sharman Joshi supports Rajkumar Hirani, calls him a man of integrity, character and honour

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   January 14 2019, 5.29 pm
back
#MeToo movementBollywoodEntertainmentMeTooRajkumar HiraniSharman Joshi
nextTotal Dhamaal first look is out and Ajay Devgn isn't the only star there
ALSO READ

Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reply shoots up Google search for cerebrum

Star siblings who failed on the big screen but shined on the small screen

Weak Friday at the BO as 3 small budget films hit the theatres