Sharman Joshi supports Rajkumar Hirani, calls him a man of integrity, character and honour

Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual misconduct by an assistant director who claims that the filmmaker sexually abused her for six months. Hirani has denied the allegations against him. While not many celebs, apart from Dia Mirza, have spoken up about their views on the allegations against the filmmaker, Sharman Joshi, who worked with the director in 3 Idiots, has come out in his support. The actor took to Twitter to support Hirani and has called him a man of immense integrity, character, honour, compassion and truthfulness.

In his tweet, he has used a hashtag, #IStandforRajuHirani which makes us wonder if a new trend on the social media will start soon. With Joshi supporting Hirani, let’s see if any other actors will join in and start tweeting by using the hashtag #IStandforRajuHirani. Dia, who also gave a statement earlier, stated that she was deeply distressed by the news, however, she hopes that a due enquiry is conducted on the same. It will be interesting to see where this will head.

Hirani’s statement read, “I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.”