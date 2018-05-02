Shashank Khaitan has an awkward day as a reality show judge

Shashank Khaitan is a man to watch out for. The man behind 2 blockbusters Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, is ready to deliver one more in the form of Dhadak. While the shoot schedule for his latest film may have wrapped up, the director is making his own debut of sorts. Between his just-completed Dhadak and prepping for his war-themed Rannbhoomi, Shashank has taken the time to make his TV debut.

The celebrated director will be seen as the judge of an upcoming reality series Dance Deewane with none other than dance diva Madhuri Dixit. A source from Shashank’s team tells in.com that it was quite an awkward Day-1 on the sets. Considering Shashank has been used to calling the shots behind the camera, the experience of facing the camera was quite amusing for the director. He was also quite averse to having a personal assistant that was assigned to him for the day. The picture you see here is just before Shashank can make it to the sets, and if you look closely you can tell how uncomfortable he is with the idea of someone holding up an umbrella for him or of even having an assistant shadow him through the day.

While Shashank may be rather amused at the goings on around him, we can’t help but notice how handsome the director is looking in a well-tailored suit. We think it’s a nice break from the staple jeans and tees.